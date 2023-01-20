Latur, Jan 20 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide citing mental harassment by her teacher in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Friday.

Shrawani Sanjay Naiknavare, a Class 9 student at a private school, allegedly hanged herself at her house in Ausa Road on Wednesday evening, an official said.

In a suicide note recovered from the scene, the victim claimed that a male teacher in the school had mentally harassed her by taunting her in class, he said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's mother, the police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made in this regard.

