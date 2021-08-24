Palghar, Aug 24 (PTI) Police have arrested two electricians in connection with the killing of a jeweller and robbery at his shop here in Maharashtra, an official said.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Here’s How Central Government Employees Can Get Additional Rs 4,500 in Their Salary.

Two masked men had entered the jewellery shop of Kishore Jain in Nalla Sopara area here on Saturday. They had allegedly stabbed the jeweller to death and decamped with valuables from the store, police earlier said.

Also Read | Afghanistan Crisis: Air India Flight With 78 Passengers, Including 25 Indian Citizens, En Route to Delhi From Tajikistan’s Dushanbe.

The police formed 15 teams to trace the culprits and nabbed the two men, both electricians aged 33 and 42, on Sunday, the official from Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar police commissionerate told reporters on Monday.

A case was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions, he added.

The police did not specify the value of jewellery looted from the store.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)