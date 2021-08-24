New Delhi, August 24: An Air India flight carrying 78 passengers, including 25 Indian citizens is en route to New Delhi from Tajikistan's Dushanbe in a safe evacuation from Afghanistan.

Taking to Twitter, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said evacuees were flown in from Kabul.

"Helping in the safe return from Afghanistan. AI 1956 en route to Delhi from Dushanbe carrying 78 passengers, including 25 Indian nationals. Evacuees were flown in from Kabul on an @IAF_MCC aircraft. @IndEmbDushanbe," tweeted Bagchi.

Helping in the safe return from Afghanistan. AI 1956 enroute to Delhi from Dushanbe carrying 78 passengers, including 25 Indian nationals. Evacuees were flown in from Kabul on an Indian Air Force aircraft: MEA Spox Arindam Bagchi (Pics source: MEA Spokesperson)#Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/whyRS9oYtL — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2021

The passengers on board the flight shouted slogans like 'Wahe Guru ki Khalsa, Wahe Guru ki Fateh' for a safe return from Afghanistan.

#WATCH | Passengers evacuated from Kabul, who are onboard an Air India Dushanbe-Delhi flight, chant "Jo bole so nihal Sat Sri Akal" and "Waheguru ji ka Khalsa Waheguru Ji ki Fateh". 78 passengers, including 25 Indian nationals, are onboard the flight. (Video Source: MEA Spox) pic.twitter.com/6GmteO7W9r — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2021

Earlier, Indian authorities on Monday evacuated 75 Sikhs amid the deteriorating situation in war-torn Afghanistan.

Afghanistan's situation is worsening as people are in rush to leave the nation after the Taliban seized control last week. On August 15, the country's government fell soon after President Ashraf Ghani left the nation.

Countries have been evacuating their citizens from the war-torn nation. Meanwhile, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs had said the government is committed to the safe return of all Indian nationals from Afghanistan.

