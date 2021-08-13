Thane, Aug 13 (PTI) Three people have been arrested for allegedly stealing items worth Rs 76 lakh from a truck in Bhiwandi in Thane district, police said on Friday.

The theft took place on August 9 near a godown in Dapoda area and a probe zeroed in on Rajkumar Pal (28), Shivanand Pawar (21) and Vinayak Jagtap (24), all drivers working in the vicinity, Senior Inspector Maloji Shinde of Narpoli police station said.

"The three had used a duplicate key to open the container and steal items like t-shirts, hosiery material, canvas etc. All the stolen items have been recovered," he informed.

