Nagpur, Jul 17 (PTI) At least 38 students of a private school in Nagpur city in Maharashtra have tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Sunday.

Nagpur district on Sunday reported 262 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 100 infections from Nagpur city, taking the overall tally to 5,69,690. The cumulative COVID-19 death toll so far stood at 10,339, as per an official release.

"Samples of the students of a private school in Jaitala area in Nagpur city were taken on Friday. As per the test results which became available on Sunday, 38 students have been found infected with coronavirus," a district health official told PTI.

Nagpur district has 1,221 active cases.

