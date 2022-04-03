Nagpur, Apr 3 (PTI) Forty-three years after a Nagpur-based man went absconding in a case of assault registered against him, police have arrested him here after his name figured in a list of government beneficiaries, an official said on Sunday.

Also Read | Actor Niharika Konidela, Singer Rahul Sipligunj Among 144 Detained by Police During Raid on Hyderabad Pub.

Also Read | Wheat Exports Likely to Cross USD 100 Lakh Tonnes During 2022-23, Says Piyush Goyal.

The police nabbed the accused, Deepak Bansod, who is now 75 years old, on Saturday afternoon, he said.

"In 1979, a case was registered at Sitabuldi police station here against Bansod under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt). He was arrested in the case at that time, and was also produced in a local court, which had granted bail to him at that time," the official said.

However, soon after being released on bail, Bansod had left his rented accommodation in Sitabuldi area and went untraceable, he said.

"However, he was finally traced by the police after his name appeared as a beneficiary in government schemes recently," he added.

The crime branch caught him and handed him over to the Sitabuldi police for further action.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)