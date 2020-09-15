Mumbai, Sep 15 (PTI) Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,97,856 on Tuesday with addition of 20,482 new cases, state health department said.

With 515 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total toll in the state went up to 30,409, it said.

Also Read | Infinix Note 7 Launching Tomorrow in India, Listed on Flipkart Ahead of India Launch.

A total of 19,423 patients were discharged after treatment during the day, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 7,75,273, it said, adding that the state now has 2,91,797 active cases.

Mumbai city reported 1,586 cases in the day, taking its count to 1,73,596 while the cumulative death toll rose to 8,230.

Also Read | ‘UPSC Jihad’ Show Row: Freedom of Journalists Is Supreme, Would Be Disastrous for Any Democracy to Control the Press, Says S-G Tushar Mehta in Supreme Court.

Pune city added 1,889 new cases, raising its tally to 1,31,983 while 35 deaths took toll to 3,016.

The state has so far conducted 54,09,060 tests.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)