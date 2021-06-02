Pune, Jun 2 (PTI) The agriculture department of the Maharashtra government has issued an advisory for the farmers in the state, asking them not to start the sowing activity unless rainfall of 80 mm to 100 mm occurs.

It has also advised the cultivators to continue to do the preparation work for the sowing of groundnut, soybean and corn, among other crops.

"The farmers are advised not to start the sowing activity until 80 mm to 100 mm rainfall takes place in the state. There is a possibility of the crop getting wasted due to insufficient moisture caused due to delayed rain activity," the advisory said.

Rainfall of 80 mm-100 mm intensity will create necessary moisture in the soil and even if there is a delayed rainfall thereafter, the crop can survive, it added.

