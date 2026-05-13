Kannada Actor Dileep Raj, Best Known for ‘Hitler Kalyana’ and ‘Milana’, Dies at 48 Due to Heart Attack

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The Kannada film and television industry is in mourning following the sudden demise of popular actor and producer Dileep Raj. The 47-year-old artist passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, May 13, 2026, after suffering a massive heart attack at his residence. Telugu Actor Bharath Kanth and Cameraman Killed in Tragic Car Accident on Hyderabad Outer Ring Road (Watch Video).

Kannada Actor Dileep Raj Passes Away

According to reports from TV9 Kannada, Dileep Raj complained of severe chest pain early Wednesday morning and was immediately rushed to Apollo Hospital in Kumaraswamy Layout. Despite receiving prompt medical attention, doctors were unable to revive him. News of his sudden passing has sent shockwaves through the Sandalwood industry, with colleagues and fans expressing deep grief over the loss of a versatile talent.

A Versatile Career in Film and Television

Dileep Raj was a household name in Karnataka, widely recognised for his lead role in the hit Zee Kannada serial Hitler Kalyana. His journey in the entertainment world began on the theatre stage, where he honed his skills with renowned groups such as Nataranga and Drishti.

While he appeared in over 24 films, he is perhaps best remembered by cinema lovers for his impactful performance in the 2007 blockbuster Milana, starring alongside the late Puneeth Rajkumar. His filmography also includes notable roles in movies like U-Turn, Boyfriend, and the recently released Love Mocktail 3.

Contributions as a Producer and Artist

Beyond acting, Dileep Raj successfully transitioned into production and direction. Under his banner, DR Creations, he produced several popular television shows, contributing significantly to the growth of the Kannada small screen. He was also a respected dubbing artiste, lending his voice to various prominent characters in Kannada cinema. Sudesh Kumar Dies: Veteran Actor Passes Away at 95 in Mumbai Due to Respiratory Issues.

His most recent work included the 2025 film Nimma Vasthugalige Neeve Javaabdaararu, which recently transitioned to digital streaming. Industry veterans have described his passing as a significant loss, noting his ability to balance intense, dramatic roles with lighthearted performances. Dileep Raj is survived by his family and a vast legacy of work spanning two decades in the Kannada entertainment industry.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TV9 Kannada), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 10:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).