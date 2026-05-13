Training Aircraft Crashes Near Baramati Airport in Pune Shortly After Takeoff, Probe Underway

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A training aircraft crashed near the Baramati airport in Maharashtra’s Pune district on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred in an open field shortly after the flight took off for a routine training session. Local residents alerted the authorities after witnessing the aircraft lose altitude and impact the ground. The Pune Rural Police and emergency response teams have reached the site to secure the area and initiate rescue operations. Details regarding the number of occupants on board and their current condition are currently awaited as officials assess the wreckage. Aircraft Collision at Delhi Airport: SpiceJet Plane Hits Akasa Air Aircraft During Taxiing, Both Jets Damaged (Watch Video).

Training Aircraft Crashes in Pune’s Baramati

Maharashtra | A training aircraft crashes near Baramati airport in Pune district. More details awaited: Pune Rural Police pic.twitter.com/lie9MAUmMy — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2026

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