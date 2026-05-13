Mulayam Singh Yadav Family Tree: Akhilesh, Prateek and the Legacy of SP Founder

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The death of Prateek Yadav, son of late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, has once again drawn attention to the Yadav family tree, one of India’s most prominent political lineages. Prateek died in Lucknow on Wednesday morning, May 13, at the age of 38 after reportedly falling ill and being declared brought dead at Civil Hospital. The cause of death is yet to be officially confirmed, with a post-mortem examination underway.

While Prateek largely stayed away from politics, his family remains deeply embedded in Uttar Pradesh’s political landscape, with multiple members holding or having held significant public office. What Happened to Prateek Yadav? Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Son Had Serious Lung Condition, Says Report.

Mulayam Singh Yadav: The Patriarch of the Family Tree

At the centre of the family tree was Mulayam Singh Yadav, founder of the Samajwadi Party and three-time Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. He was one of the most influential leaders in the state for several decades, shaping the party’s ideological and political direction.

Mulayam Singh Yadav’s family structure broadly developed into two visible branches, one led politically by his elder son Akhilesh Yadav, and another represented by his younger son Prateek Yadav, who stayed outside active politics. Prateek Yadav Dies: Malayalam Singh Yadav's Younger Son Brought Dead at Lucknow Civil Hospital; Postmortem Underway (Watch Video).

Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away on October 10, 2022, marking a major turning point in the family’s political legacy.

Akhilesh Yadav: The Political Heir

Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s elder son, is currently the chief of the Samajwadi Party and a former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. He represents the main political continuation of the family’s influence.

Akhilesh is married to Dimple Yadav, a Member of Parliament and active political leader. The couple has three children—daughters Aditi and Tina, and a son Arjun.

Under Akhilesh’s leadership, the Samajwadi Party continues to remain a major political force in Uttar Pradesh, often positioning itself in direct competition with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Prateek Yadav: The Non-Political Branch

Prateek Yadav, the younger son of Mulayam Singh Yadav and Sadhana Gupta, chose a different path from his politically active family members. Despite belonging to a powerful political lineage, he never contested elections or held public office.

He studied at the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom before returning to India and entering business ventures in real estate and fitness in Lucknow. He also ran a gym and was known for his interest in bodybuilding and lifestyle transformation.

Prateek was married to Aparna Yadav, a BJP leader who later became vice-chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission. The couple has two daughters.

Sadhana Gupta and the Second Branch of the Family

Prateek was born to Mulayam Singh Yadav and his second wife, Sadhana Gupta. While she remained largely out of active politics, her relationship with Mulayam Singh Yadav became publicly known over time.

Sadhana Gupta passed away in July 2022, just months before Mulayam Singh Yadav’s death later that year, marking a period of significant loss for the family.

Aparna Yadav and Political Crossovers

Aparna Yadav, Prateek’s wife, has had her own political journey. She initially joined the Samajwadi Party and contested the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Lucknow Cantonment.

In 2022, she switched to the Bharatiya Janata Party, a move that drew attention due to the political rivalry between the two parties. She currently holds a position in the Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission and is active in social welfare initiatives.

A Family Marked by Politics and Private Lives

The Yadav family tree reflects both political influence and personal complexity. While one branch continues to shape state politics through Akhilesh Yadav, the other remained largely outside electoral politics but stayed in public attention due to business, social work, and high-profile relationships.

Prateek Yadav’s death has once again brought this family structure into focus, highlighting both the political legacy of Mulayam Singh Yadav and the private lives of his descendants.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 10:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).