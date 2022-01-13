Mumbai, Jan 13 (PTI) Police have arrested a man for driving a car rashly and leading to the death of an autorickshaw passenger in Andheri west area of Mumbai, an official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon near S V Road, he said.

"The car being driven by the accused hit the autorickshaw near Jain Mandir. Jayesh Kshratriya, who was travelling in the rickshaw as a passenger, suffered serious injuries in the accident," an official of Juhu police station said.

Kshratriya was rushed to a civic-run hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries, he said, adding that the autorickshaw driver sustained minor injuries.

The car driver was later arrested and booked under relevant sections of the IPC, including 304-A (causing death by negligence) and the Motor Vehicles Act, police said.

