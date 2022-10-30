Thane, Oct 30 (PTI) A bank employee was allegedly robbed of Rs 11.75 lakh cash while he was on his way to deposit the money at the bank's branch in Kalyan city in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon, when the employee was travelling with the cash from Vasai to Kalyan along with the bank's security guard on a motorcycle, assistant police inspector Sharad Pawar of Bhiwandi police station said.

Two unidentified persons on a two-wheeler waylaid the duo at Kalyan naka and snatched the bag containing Rs 11.75 lakh cash, he said.

A manhunt has been launched for the accused and a case under section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in this regard.

