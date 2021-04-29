Aurangabad, Apr 29 (PTI) BJP leader and former Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde on Thursday said she has tested positive for coronavirus and is in isolation.

Taking to Twitter, the BJP's national secretary said, "I have tested positive for coronavirus. I have already isolated myself and taking precautions. I met so many people and families of corona victims, I must have caught there."

Munde further appealed to people who came in contact with her to get themselves tested.

Minister of Social Justice Dhananjay Munde, who has gotten infected twice in the past, reacted to his cousin's tweet.

"I have faced this virus twice. Start treatment with doctor's advice and also get family members tested," he tweeted.

