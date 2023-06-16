Chandrapur, Jun 16 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district have specially designed and dedicated a mobile toilet facility for women personnel who are on bandobast duty, an official said on Friday.

Considering the health and hygiene issues faced by women in the district's police force, Superintendent of Police Ravindrasingh Pardesi came up with the project under which an unused police van was redesigned into a mobile toilet by the motor vehicle wing of the department, the official said.

"The 'she van' has two toilets, a washroom and a fan. Women personnel face difficulties during bandobast duty and some of them don't drink water. Hence, they face health and hygiene issues," Pardesi told PTI.

The mobile toilet will be made available in the district for women personnel during bandobast, he said.

The "she van" was dedicated to the department in a recently held programme.

