New Delhi, June 16: A 25-year-old Kenyan woman was arrested at the international airport here for smuggling cocaine dissolved in two whiskey bottles she was carrying, a senior customs official said on Friday.

The accused was intercepted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport after her arrival from Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) on Thursday. Delhi Police Nab Nigerian National With Amphetamine Worth Rs 70 Lakh.

A detailed search resulted in the recovery from her of two whiskey bottles with cocaine worth approximately Rs 13 crore dissolved in them, the official said. The accused was arrested and the whiskey bottles containing cocaine were seized, he said.

"These two bottles were handed over to her at Nairobi airport. She was supposed to hand over them to a person in Delhi," the official said. The passenger was produced before a local court that has sent her to 14 days' judicial custody, he added.

