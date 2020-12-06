Mumbai, Dec 6 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday expressed the need for an advanced research of the international standard on B R Ambedkar.

Thackeray was speaking at a virtual event to unveil the plaque of the International Research Centre at the Mumbai University (MU) on the occasion of the death anniversary of the Father of Constitution.

The CM said Ambedkar's thoughts and work should be researched at the international level and the research centre will work on this.

"Ambedkarled a social and ideological revolution so that a human being can live with dignity. Apart from fighting the British, he also fought his own people for social justice," Thackeray said.

NCP president SharadPawar and Union Social Justice Minister Ramdas Athawalealso attended the event.

