Mumbai, Dec 14 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday attended a condolence meeting for late Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel and said he was instrumental in the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in the state last year.

Patel, one of the party's top strategists, died due to complications from COVID-19 in a Gurugram hospital on November 25.

Thackeray said Patel was instrumental in the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena coming together last year to form a government in Maharashtra.

Apart from Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and AICC in charge HK Patil were also present for the condolence meeting held at YB Chavan Centre in south Mumbai.

