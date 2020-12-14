New Delhi, December 14: Dr Randeep Guleria, the Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), appealed the protesting nurses to end their stir. Nearly 5,000 nurses of the premier hospital in Delhi launched an "indefinite strike" earlier today, demanding the fulfillment of the 23 demands raised by them.

In a video message issued by Guleria, hours after they launched the strike, he invoked the pandemic urgency while appealing the medics to return to work. He also attempted to strike an emotional chord, by pointing that this year is the 200th birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, the Italian-born nurse who served selflessly during the Crimean War. AIIMS PG 2021 Final Result Declared; Candidates Can Check Scores at Official Website - aiimsexams.org.

"This year we celebrate 200 years of Florence Nightingale, the lady with the lamp, who worked tirelessly. Today we look at the nurses to work tirelessly for those who suffered during the pandemic," he said.

The AIIMS Director further added that the government, the hospital administration as well as the entire nation respects the "hardwork of the nurses" since the outbreak of COVID-19. The demands raised by them, he claimed, have been technically implemented.

The differences would be discussed with an open-mind, in a fresh manner, Dr Guleria said. However, the AIIMS Nurses' Union disagreed with his claim that the demands have largely been addressed.

Fameer CK, General Secretary of the Union, said two of their most crucial demands are the increment in salaries in accordance to the Sixth Pay Commission, and a halt on the hiring of contractual nurses. The Union is yet to decide on ending the strike despite Dr Guleria's appeal.

