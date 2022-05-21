Aurangabad, May 21: An 18-year-old college-going girl was brutally killed by a 'jilted suitor' in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra on Saturday afternoon, police said. The incident took place around near Deogiri College, said a police official.

Sharansingh Sethi, the accused, allegedly approached Sukhpreet Kaur alias Kashish (18) from behind and slit her throat while asking her 'why don't you love me,' he said. Karnataka Shocker: 18-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling off Second Floor of 5th Avenue Mall in Bengaluru.

While Sethi then fled from the spot, another girl who was with Kaur called police and took her to hospital. But she died during treatment, the official said.

Kaur was a student of Bachelor in Business Administration course at Deogiri College. Police were looking for Sethi and further probe is on, the official added.

