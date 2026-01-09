Mumbai, January 9: With the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections set to take place on January 15, 2026, the Maharashtra State Election Commission has stepped up digital outreach to help voters prepare for polling day. Elections will be held across 29 municipal corporations, including the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), marking a major return to elected local governance after years under administrative control.

More than 1 crore eligible voters are expected to participate in the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections 2026. With single-phase polling scheduled statewide, election authorities are urging citizens to verify their voter registration details early and confirm their polling booth location to avoid last-minute confusion. Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: BJP’s Alliance With AIMIM, Congress Shameful Display of Hypocrisy, Says Shiv Sena (UBT)'s ‘Saamana’.

How to Search Name in Voter List

To vote in the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections, your name must appear in the final electoral roll. Voters can check their status through multiple official platforms provided by the State Election Commission and the Election Commission of India (ECI):

Maharashtra SEC Voter List Portal: Visit the Local Self Government Voter List website and search using your full name or EPIC (Voter ID) number.

National Voters’ Service Portal (NVSP): On the ECI’s Voters’ Service Portal, use the Search in Electoral Roll option with your mobile number (OTP-based), EPIC number, or personal details such as name and date of birth.

Voter Helpline App: The official Voter Helpline app, available on Android and iOS, allows instant verification of voter registration status.

Checking your name in advance is essential, as only voters listed in the final roll are eligible to vote in the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections. Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections 2026.

How To Know Your Polling Centre

After confirming your voter status, the next step is locating your designated polling booth. For the 2026 civic polls, thousands of booths have been set up, over 10,000 in Mumbai alone, to manage voter turnout smoothly.

Online Polling Station Search: Use the ECI’s polling station locator by entering your EPIC number to view the exact address, booth name, and map location.

District Administration Websites: District portals such as Pune, Thane, and Solapur publish part-wise voter lists and polling booth details on their official government websites.

SMS Helpline: In many cases, voters can send their EPIC number to 1950 to receive polling booth details, though online portals offer the most up-to-date information.

Key Dates for Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections 2026

• Polling Day: January 15, 2026 (7:30 AM to 5:30 PM)

• Counting & Results: January 16, 2026

• Eligibility: Name must appear in the final electoral roll

Voters must carry a valid photo ID on polling day. While the Voter ID card is preferred, authorities generally accept Aadhaar, PAN card, or Passport if the voter’s name is already listed.

For official updates, candidate lists, and polling guidelines related to the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections, citizens are advised to regularly check notifications issued by the Maharashtra State Election Commission.

