Thane, March 28: Police have prohibited the entry of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena functionary Avinash Jadhav in Mumbra township in Thane district, days after he demanded action from authorities against allegedly illegal dargahs and such structures situated at the foothills of Mumbradevi temple.

After MNS chief Raj Thackeray raised the issue of illegal structures of a particular faith mushrooming at various locations on March 22, Jadhav appealed to Thane collector to remove illegal dargahs (the shrine of a Muslim saint) and a mosque situated at the foothills of Mumbra. MNS President Raj Thackeray Claims ‘Mystery Dargah’ Coming Up in Arabian Sea off Mahim in Mumbai (Watch Video).

The prohibitory order was issued against Jadhav by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kalva division, Vilas Shinde under section 144 of CrPc, citing possible law and order situation given Mumbra is (communally) sensitive and the month of Ramzan is underway. The order stated Jadhav had told the collector that a temple of Lord Hanuman will be constructed near the place of worship if no action is taken. Mumbai: Demolition Drive Begins At Encroached Site of Dargah At Mahim Beach After Raj Thackeray’s Ultimatum to Government to Demolish It (See Pics).

It also mentioned that political offences have been registered against Jadhav in the limits of the Thane police commissionerate. As per the order, Jadhav's entry to Mumbra is prohibited between March 27 and April 9. "This order is issued to avoid any disturbance to public peace and threat to public property and lives," it said.

