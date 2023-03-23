Demolition drive started at the encroached site of Dargah at Mahim beach in Mumbai amid heavy police deployment after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray made a dramatic revelation on Wednesday of the ‘illegal dargah’ coming up in the middle of the sea. The MNS chief had also served an ultimatum to them that unless it is demolished within a month, the MNS would go and erect a Ganpati temple at the same spot. MNS President Raj Thackeray Claims ‘Mystery Dargah’ Coming Up in Arabian Sea off Mahim in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Demolition Drive Mahim

Maharashtra | Demolition drive started at the encroached site of 'Dargah' amid heavy police deployment at Mahim beach in Mumbai after MNS chief Raj Thackeray yesterday alleged that a Dargah is being built here illegally. pic.twitter.com/G0yx2c2Wq2 — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2023

