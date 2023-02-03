Aurangabad, Feb 3 (PTI) A dummy candidate has been arrested here for appearing for the online recruitment examination of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and Assam Rifles in Maharashtra's Aurangabad, police said on Friday.

The exam for the posts of constable in the CAPF and rifleman in Assam Rifles was held in the city on Wednesday, an official of the CIDCO police station said.

Officials overseeing the process found that a candidate appearing for the examination online from Shivgaon, Vaijapur was acting in a suspicious manner, he said.

On being frisked, the man was found carrying a mobile phone, transmitter and a bluetooth device, the official said.

After examining his hall ticket, officials found that he was a dummy candidate appearing for the exams in place of the real candidate who hailed from Takli village in Kannad tehsil, he said.

Both the men have been arrested in a case registered against them under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University Act 1982, the official added.

