Ranchi, February 3: Jharkhand Home Defense Corps, Dhanbad has notified vacancies for various posts in Home Guards for Rural & Urban areas. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official site of Dhanbad.nic.in from February 21 to March 17.

The recruitment drive will be filling up 1478 vacancies and 739 vacancies are for Male and Female candidates each. Out of the total vacancies, 638 vacancies are for Rural Areas and 840 vacancies are for Urban Areas. Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 551 Officers Posts, Apply Online at bankofmaharashtra.in.

Jharkhand Home Guard Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

For rural areas, candidates who want to apply for the posts should be Class 7 pass and for urban areas, candidates who want to apply for the post should be Class 10 pass. The minimum age limit should be 19 years and maximum age limit should be 40 years. DU Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 80 Assistant Professors Posts At colrec.uod.ac.in; Here’s How to Apply.

Jharkhand Home Guard Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Minimum Age: 19 Years

Maximum Age: 40 Years

Jharkhand Home Guard Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

Visit the official link Dhanbad.nic.in. Click on Recruitment link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will get the apply link. Click on the link and fill in the registration form. Once done, register yourself and fill in the application form. Make the payment of application fees and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those willing to apply will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100 and the selection process will be done after physical tests, Hindi exam and a technical exam.

