Nagpur, Jul 2 (PTI) Five persons were seriously injured after their car fell off a bridge and landed on the railway tracks in Maharashtra's Nagpur district in the early hours of Sunday, an official said.

The incident took place in Bamani village on the Nagpur-Chandrapur route, he said.

"Car driver Yusuf Minaj (30), a resident of Hyderabad in Telangana, may have dozed off. He lost control of the car, which hit the safety barrier, keeled over and landed on the railway tracks below," he said.

"Minaj is critical, while the other four occupants of the car are seriously injured. Further probe into the incident is underway," the Butibori police station official said.

