In a shocking incident, a speeding car fell on the railway track from the Borkhedi flyover in Nagpur at around 7.30 am on Sunday, ANI reported. The report added that Five people travelling in the car were injured. "The injured have been admitted to a local private hospital for treatment," Butibori Police

Speeding Car Falls on Railway Tracks:

Maharashtra | Today at around 7.30 am, a speeding car fell on the railway track from the Borkhedi flyover in Nagpur. 5 people travelling in the car were injured in the accident. The injured have been admitted to a local private hospital for treatment: Butibori Police pic.twitter.com/49sAqICtEb — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2023

