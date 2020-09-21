Akola, Sep 21 (PTI) A 51-year-old police head constable died of COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Akola district on Monday, a senior police official said.

This is the first case of a police personnel's death due to the viral infection in the district, he said.

The victim was undergoing treatment in the ICU of a government hospital here since September 14.

He died around 3 am on Monday, Akola Superintendent of Police G Shridhar said.

People need to take care as the risk of spread of the disease is increasing, he said.

So far, the district has reported 6,602 COVID-19 cases and 209 deaths due to the disease.

As of now, there are 1,661 active COVID-19 cases in Akola while 4,732 patients have recovered from the infection, according to the district administration said.

