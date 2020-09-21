New Delhi, September 21: The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday announced that 78 new flight routes have been approved under the first phase of Udan 4.0 scheme. The new routes focus on areas of the Northeast, along with airports that were unserved and underserved. Hong Kong Bans Air India Flights Till October 3 After Few Passengers Test Positive for COVID-19.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is in-charge of implementing the Ministry's decision on operation of to and fro flights between the new routes. Select-domestic fliers would be roped in by the AAI as part of the Udan 4.0 scheme implementation.

"78 new routes have been identified and approved under the first phase of UDAN 4.0. Airports Authority of India, the implementing agency, is in the process of awarding these routes to the selected airline operators, " said a statement issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Update by ANI

78 new routes have been identified & approved under the first phase of UDAN 4.0. Airports Authority of India, the implementing agency, is in the process of awarding these routes to the selected airline operators: Ministry of Civil Aviation pic.twitter.com/mFdTOpf36i — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2020

Full List of 78 New Routes Approved Under Udan 4.0

S.No RCS Routes 1 Guwahati To Tezu 2 Tezu To Imphal 3 Imphal To Tezu 4 Tezu To Guwahati 5 Guwahati To Rupsi 6 Rupsi To Kolkata 7 Kolkata To Rupsi 8 Rupsi To Guwahati 9 Bilaspur To Bhopal 10 Bhopal To Bilaspur 11 Hissar To Dharamshala 12 Dharamshala To Hissar 13 Hissar To Chandigarh 14 Chandigarh To Hissar 15 Hissar To Dehradun 16 Dehradun To Hissar 17 Kanpur(Chakeri) To Moradabad 18 Moradabad To Kanpur(Chakeri) 19 Kanpur(Chakeri) To Aligarh 20 Aligarh To Kanpur(Chakeri) 21 Kanpur(Chakeri) To Chitrakoot 22 Chitrakoot To Prayagraj/Allahabad 23 Prayagraj/Allahabad To Chitrakoot 24 Chitrakoot To Varanasi 25 Varanasi To Chitrakoot 26 Chitrakoot To Kanpur(Chakeri) 27 Kanpur(Chakeri) To Shravasti 28 Shravasti To Varanasi 29 Varanasi To Shravasti 30 Shravasti To Prayagraj/Allahabad 31 Prayagraj/Allahabad To Shravasti 32 Shravasti To Kanpur(Chakeri) 33 Bareilly To Delhi 34 Delhi To Bareilly 35 Cochin International Airport(CIAL) To Agatti 36 Agatti To Cochin International Airport(CIAL) 37 Aizawl To Tezpur 38 Tezpur To Aizawl 39 Agartala To Dibrugarh 40 Dibrugarh To Agartala 41 Shillong To Passighat 42 Passighat To Guwahati 43 Guwahati To Passighat 44 Passighat To Shillong 45 Guwahati To Tezpur 46 Tezpur To Guwahati 47 Guwahati To Misa(Heliport) 48 Misa(Heliport) To Geleki 49 Geleki To Jorhat 50 Jorhat To Geleki 51 Geleki To Misa(Heliport) 52 Misa(Heliport) To Guwahati 53 Agatti To Minicoy 54 Minicoy To Agatti 55 Agatti To Kavaratti 56 Kavaratti To Agatti 57 Guwahati To Shillong 58 Shillong To Dimapur 59 Dimapur To Shillong 60 Imphal To Silchar 61 Silchar To Imphal 62 Shillong To Guwahati 63 Agartala To Shillong 64 Shillong To Imphal 65 Imphal To Shillong 66 Shillong To Agartala 67 Imphal To Shillong 68 Shillong To Silchar 69 Silchar To Shillong 70 Shillong To Imphal 71 Shillong To Dibrugarh 72 Dibrugarh To Shillong 73 Delhi To Shimla 74 Shimla To Delhi 75 Diu To Surat 76 Surat To Diu 77 Diu To Vadodara 78 Vadodara To Diu

The 4th round of UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme was launched in December 2019 with a special focus on North-Eastern Regions, Hilly States, and Islands. The airports that had already been developed by AAI are given higher priority for the award of VGF(Viability Gap Funding) under the Scheme. Under UDAN 4, the operation of helicopter and seaplanes is also been incorporated. Since its inception, MoCA has operationalized 274 UDAN routes that have connected 45 airports and 3 heliports.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 21, 2020 05:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).