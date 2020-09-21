New Delhi, September 21: The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday announced that 78 new flight routes have been approved under the first phase of Udan 4.0 scheme. The new routes focus on areas of the Northeast, along with airports that were unserved and underserved. Hong Kong Bans Air India Flights Till October 3 After Few Passengers Test Positive for COVID-19.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is in-charge of implementing the Ministry's decision on operation of to and fro flights between the new routes. Select-domestic fliers would be roped in by the AAI as part of the Udan 4.0 scheme implementation.

"78 new routes have been identified and approved under the first phase of UDAN 4.0. Airports Authority of India, the implementing agency, is in the process of awarding these routes to the selected airline operators, " said a statement issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Update by ANI

Full List of 78 New Routes Approved Under Udan 4.0

S.No RCS Routes
1 Guwahati To Tezu
2 Tezu To Imphal
3 Imphal To Tezu
4 Tezu To Guwahati
5 Guwahati To Rupsi
6 Rupsi To Kolkata
7 Kolkata To Rupsi
8 Rupsi To Guwahati
9 Bilaspur To Bhopal
10 Bhopal To Bilaspur
11 Hissar To Dharamshala
12 Dharamshala To Hissar
13 Hissar To Chandigarh
14 Chandigarh To Hissar
15 Hissar To Dehradun
16 Dehradun To Hissar
17 Kanpur(Chakeri) To Moradabad
18 Moradabad To Kanpur(Chakeri)
19 Kanpur(Chakeri) To Aligarh
20 Aligarh To Kanpur(Chakeri)
21 Kanpur(Chakeri) To Chitrakoot
22 Chitrakoot To Prayagraj/Allahabad
23 Prayagraj/Allahabad To Chitrakoot
24 Chitrakoot To Varanasi
25 Varanasi To Chitrakoot
26 Chitrakoot To Kanpur(Chakeri)
27 Kanpur(Chakeri) To Shravasti
28 Shravasti To Varanasi
29 Varanasi To Shravasti
30 Shravasti To Prayagraj/Allahabad
31 Prayagraj/Allahabad To Shravasti
32 Shravasti To Kanpur(Chakeri)
33 Bareilly To Delhi
34 Delhi To Bareilly
35 Cochin International Airport(CIAL) To Agatti
36 Agatti To Cochin International Airport(CIAL)
37 Aizawl To Tezpur
38 Tezpur To Aizawl
39 Agartala To Dibrugarh
40 Dibrugarh To Agartala
41 Shillong To Passighat
42 Passighat To Guwahati
43 Guwahati To Passighat
44 Passighat To Shillong
45 Guwahati To Tezpur
46 Tezpur To Guwahati
47 Guwahati To Misa(Heliport)
48 Misa(Heliport) To Geleki
49 Geleki To Jorhat
50 Jorhat To Geleki
51 Geleki To Misa(Heliport)
52 Misa(Heliport) To Guwahati
53 Agatti To Minicoy
54 Minicoy To Agatti
55 Agatti To Kavaratti
56 Kavaratti To Agatti
57 Guwahati To Shillong
58 Shillong To Dimapur
59 Dimapur To Shillong
60 Imphal To Silchar
61 Silchar To Imphal
62 Shillong To Guwahati
63 Agartala To Shillong
64 Shillong To Imphal
65 Imphal To Shillong
66 Shillong To Agartala
67 Imphal To Shillong
68 Shillong To Silchar
69 Silchar To Shillong
70 Shillong To Imphal
71 Shillong To Dibrugarh
72 Dibrugarh To Shillong
73 Delhi To Shimla
74 Shimla To Delhi
75 Diu To Surat
76 Surat To Diu
77 Diu To Vadodara
78 Vadodara To Diu

The 4th round of UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme was launched in December 2019 with a special focus on North-Eastern Regions, Hilly States, and Islands. The airports that had already been developed by AAI are given higher priority for the award of VGF(Viability Gap Funding) under the Scheme. Under UDAN 4, the operation of helicopter and seaplanes is also been incorporated. Since its inception, MoCA has operationalized 274 UDAN routes that have connected 45 airports and 3 heliports.

