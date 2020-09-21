New Delhi, September 21: The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday announced that 78 new flight routes have been approved under the first phase of Udan 4.0 scheme. The new routes focus on areas of the Northeast, along with airports that were unserved and underserved. Hong Kong Bans Air India Flights Till October 3 After Few Passengers Test Positive for COVID-19.
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is in-charge of implementing the Ministry's decision on operation of to and fro flights between the new routes. Select-domestic fliers would be roped in by the AAI as part of the Udan 4.0 scheme implementation.
"78 new routes have been identified and approved under the first phase of UDAN 4.0. Airports Authority of India, the implementing agency, is in the process of awarding these routes to the selected airline operators, " said a statement issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.
Full List of 78 New Routes Approved Under Udan 4.0
|S.No
|RCS Routes
|1
|Guwahati To Tezu
|2
|Tezu To Imphal
|3
|Imphal To Tezu
|4
|Tezu To Guwahati
|5
|Guwahati To Rupsi
|6
|Rupsi To Kolkata
|7
|Kolkata To Rupsi
|8
|Rupsi To Guwahati
|9
|Bilaspur To Bhopal
|10
|Bhopal To Bilaspur
|11
|Hissar To Dharamshala
|12
|Dharamshala To Hissar
|13
|Hissar To Chandigarh
|14
|Chandigarh To Hissar
|15
|Hissar To Dehradun
|16
|Dehradun To Hissar
|17
|Kanpur(Chakeri) To Moradabad
|18
|Moradabad To Kanpur(Chakeri)
|19
|Kanpur(Chakeri) To Aligarh
|20
|Aligarh To Kanpur(Chakeri)
|21
|Kanpur(Chakeri) To Chitrakoot
|22
|Chitrakoot To Prayagraj/Allahabad
|23
|Prayagraj/Allahabad To Chitrakoot
|24
|Chitrakoot To Varanasi
|25
|Varanasi To Chitrakoot
|26
|Chitrakoot To Kanpur(Chakeri)
|27
|Kanpur(Chakeri) To Shravasti
|28
|Shravasti To Varanasi
|29
|Varanasi To Shravasti
|30
|Shravasti To Prayagraj/Allahabad
|31
|Prayagraj/Allahabad To Shravasti
|32
|Shravasti To Kanpur(Chakeri)
|33
|Bareilly To Delhi
|34
|Delhi To Bareilly
|35
|Cochin International Airport(CIAL) To Agatti
|36
|Agatti To Cochin International Airport(CIAL)
|37
|Aizawl To Tezpur
|38
|Tezpur To Aizawl
|39
|Agartala To Dibrugarh
|40
|Dibrugarh To Agartala
|41
|Shillong To Passighat
|42
|Passighat To Guwahati
|43
|Guwahati To Passighat
|44
|Passighat To Shillong
|45
|Guwahati To Tezpur
|46
|Tezpur To Guwahati
|47
|Guwahati To Misa(Heliport)
|48
|Misa(Heliport) To Geleki
|49
|Geleki To Jorhat
|50
|Jorhat To Geleki
|51
|Geleki To Misa(Heliport)
|52
|Misa(Heliport) To Guwahati
|53
|Agatti To Minicoy
|54
|Minicoy To Agatti
|55
|Agatti To Kavaratti
|56
|Kavaratti To Agatti
|57
|Guwahati To Shillong
|58
|Shillong To Dimapur
|59
|Dimapur To Shillong
|60
|Imphal To Silchar
|61
|Silchar To Imphal
|62
|Shillong To Guwahati
|63
|Agartala To Shillong
|64
|Shillong To Imphal
|65
|Imphal To Shillong
|66
|Shillong To Agartala
|67
|Imphal To Shillong
|68
|Shillong To Silchar
|69
|Silchar To Shillong
|70
|Shillong To Imphal
|71
|Shillong To Dibrugarh
|72
|Dibrugarh To Shillong
|73
|Delhi To Shimla
|74
|Shimla To Delhi
|75
|Diu To Surat
|76
|Surat To Diu
|77
|Diu To Vadodara
|78
|Vadodara To Diu
The 4th round of UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme was launched in December 2019 with a special focus on North-Eastern Regions, Hilly States, and Islands. The airports that had already been developed by AAI are given higher priority for the award of VGF(Viability Gap Funding) under the Scheme. Under UDAN 4, the operation of helicopter and seaplanes is also been incorporated. Since its inception, MoCA has operationalized 274 UDAN routes that have connected 45 airports and 3 heliports.
