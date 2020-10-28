Nagpur, Oct 28 (PTI) A man-eater tiger, which was captured in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, was shifted to Gorewada wildlife rescue centre in Nagpur on Wednesday, an official said.

The big cat named RT-1, which was captured by the Rajura forest department on Tuesday, has killed at least eight persons and 25 cattle in the last 21 months.

The tiger has been kept in isolation and is under observation of veterinarians and forest personnel at the rescue centre, divisional manager Gorewada project Nagpur P B Panchbhai said in a release.

As per preliminary medical examination, the big cat has some wounds on his face and is being treated for the same, he added.

