Thane, December 7: A special court in Thane district of Maharashtra on Wednesday sentenced a 45-year-old painter from Mumbra to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for repeatedly raping his 11-year-old step daughter.

In her order, special court judge V V Virkar, hearing cases related to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, also imposed a fine of Rs 22,000 on the convict, failing which he will have to spend another 220 days behind bars. Hyderabad: Man Sentenced to 25 Years of Rigorous Imprisonment for Raping Minor Niece.

Special public prosecutor Rekha Hiwrale told the court that the victim lived with her mother and the latter's second husband. In July 2018, when the victim was sleeping at home, the accused raped her and also threatened to kill her and her family members if she talked about it. A few months later, when the victim suffered stomach pain, she was taken to a doctor by her mother when the victim said she was sexually assaulted by the accused on several occasions. Jharkhand: Man Sentenced to 30 Years of Rigorous Imprisonment for Raping Minor Step Niece.

After that, based on the complaint by the victim, a case was registered against the man and he was arrested. A total of 12 witnesses were examined in the case by the prosecution.

