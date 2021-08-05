New Delhi, August 5: A 29-year-old man guilty of raping his minor step niece for around two months during lockdown in 2020, has been sentenced to 30 years of rigorous imprisonment by a local court in Jharkhand's Bokaro district on Wednesday. The man, identified as Anasari, has also been fined Rs 1 lakh by Special judge of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court Janardan Singh, as per report. Uttar Pradesh: Man Sentenced to Life Imprisonment For Raping Minor Daughter.

The 17-year-old victim was putting up at her uncle's home after her parents got stuck in Uttar Pradesh after the lockdown was announced in 2020 to curtail the spread of coronavirus, according to the report. The man reportedly intoxicated the minor girl by giving her a sedative-infused cold drink and raped her one day when no one was at home. He threatened not to tell about the incident to anyone and continued his heinous acts. Mumbai: 34-Year-Old Man Sentenced 3 Years in Jail for Sexually Assaulting Minor.

Special Public Prosecutor SK Jha said, "It was only when her father and stepmother returned home that she narrated her ordeal following which a complaint was filed with the police," as reported by the Hindustan Times. Jha reportedly also informed that the accused has been held guilty under Section 6 and Section 8 of POCSO Act and under Section 376 (2) of the Indian Penal Code.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 05, 2021 12:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).