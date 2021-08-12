Hyderabad, August 12: A man has been sentenced to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment on Wednesday for raping his minor niece, according to reports. The convict, a 28-year-old food delivery executive, has also been directed to make a fine of Rs 20,000. The court has also directed the Metropolitan Legal Services Authority (MLSA) to initiate a compensation worth Rs 4 Lakh to the victim. The incident reportedly first came to light in January 2021 when the victim was admitted at a hospital. Jharkhand: Man Sentenced to 30 Years of Rigorous Imprisonment for Raping Minor Step Niece.

According to reports, the victim, a four-year-old girl, suffering from the battered baby syndrome was admitted to a hospital in Telangana's Saifabad in January, 2021. A doctor reportedly noticed that the girl had injuries on her private parts, apart from her hands, legs and face and filed a complaint with the police, as per a report by the Times of India. Following which the police recorded the statement of the minor girl. Uttar Pradesh: Man Sentenced to Life Imprisonment For Raping Minor Daughter.

It was discovered that her uncle, father's younger brother, had physically and sexually abused the victim. Police said, "The victim disclosed that her father’s younger brother used to physically and sexually abuse her during the absence of other family members,” as reported by the Times of India. Following a probe, the man was arrested by the police in February this year and was charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act.

