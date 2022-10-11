Jalna, Oct 11 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Jalna district on Tuesday sentenced a 30-year-old man to life imprisonment for beating his mother to death.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde-Led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena Party Gets 'Two Swords and Shield' Symbol.

District and session court judge V M Mohite convicted Sakhram Yadaji Shinde of charges under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Also Read | US Company Sacks Dutch Employee for Refusing To Keep Webcam On During Work From Home, Gets Fined by Netherlands Court.

The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the accused.

According to the prosecution, Shinde used to harass his family members asking for money to buy alcohol.

On August 5, 2021, Shinde picked up a quarrel with his mother Vridavani Shinde (60) asking her to sell food grain kept in the house so that he could use the money to buy liquor, they said.

The accused beat his mother with a stick. The woman was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead by doctors, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)