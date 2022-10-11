Mumbai/New Delhi, Oct 11: The Election Commission (EC) has allotted the poll symbol 'Two Swords & Shield' symbol to the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena party headed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, officials said.

The EC has made the interim arrangement to enable the party put up a candidate for the upcoming by-polls to Andheri East assembly elections and till the dispute into the matter is resolved. Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray Has Blazed a Trail With ‘Flaming Torch’ in Past Too.

The EC rejected Shinde's other option -- a Sun with rays -- as it resembled the symbols allotted to some other parties.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 11, 2022 06:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).