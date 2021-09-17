Thane, Sep 17 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was allegedly attacked and stabbed to death by five persons in broad daylight in Ulhasnagar town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday, police said.

The five accused were arrested within hours of the incident that took place around 2 pm, police PRO Jaimala Wasave said.

The accused allegedly caught hold of the victim Sushant Kailas Gaikwad, a resident of Manore, and attacked him with an iron rod and sharp weapons, the official said.

The victim collapsed with several stab wounds and was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead, she said.

Investigations have revealed that the attack was a result of an old enmity, she added.

A case of murder has been registered against the arrested accused Akash Prakash Shinde alias Chintya, Amol More alias Vangya, Abhay Thorat, Yeshwant Rupawate and Akash Kapil Chowdhary, the official said.

