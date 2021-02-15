Mumbai, Feb 15 (PTI) Against the backdrop of a papaya-laden truck overturning in Jalgaon in the early hours of Monday, killing 15 people, Maharashtra Transport Commissioner Avinash Dhakane said such trucks ferrying agricultural produce are allowed to seat only three persons.

Dhakane added that the ill-fated truck, which was registered in 2010 and and whose fitness certificate was valid till November 11 this year, was carrying 16 persons.

Speaking to reporters, he said the validity of the licence of the truck's driver is yet to be verified as he fled from the spot after the accident.

Further comment on the accident can be made only after the local Regional Transport Office submits a report to him, the TC said.

"Strict action will be taken against the driver and owner of the vehicle under the MV Act," Dhakane said.

The accident took place near a temple in Kingaon village around 1 am when truck was on its way to Yawal tehsil in Jalgaon from Dhule, police said earlier in the day.

