Nagpur/Mumbai, Jun 24 (PTI) A case has been registered against a moneylender couple for allegedly molesting a farmer's wife in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the incident had occurred on June 20.

"The farmer, a resident of Wakeshwar village of Bhiwapur tehsil, had borrowed Rs 2 lakh from moneylender Abhaychandra Patil, a resident of Umred, in 2017 after mortgaging his 2.5 acres of agriculture land," a police official said.

"As the farmer failed to repay the money, Patil was forcing him to give the land to him. However, the farmer refused to do so. On Saturday, Patil and his wife Prajakta came to the complainant's farm and abused him and his wife. The moneylender's wife reportedly pulled the saree of farmer's wife," the official said.

The farmer couple approached Bhiwapur police station on Tuesday and lodged a complaint against Patil and his wife.

"Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the moneylender couple. While Abhaychandra Patil has been arrested, his wife would be held tomorrow," the official said.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday, however, tweeted that all the accused in the case have been arrested.

