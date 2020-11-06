Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Friday appointed BJP leader and former finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar as chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

The PAC scrutinizes various government schemes and projects and presents its report to the Legislative Assembly.

Also Read | How to Set Up WhatsApp Payments on Your Smartphone to Send & Receive Money.

The state BJP tweeted about Mungantiwar's appointment and said his administrative experience will be helpful in unearthing `misdeeds' of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)