Nagpur, Apr 29 (PTI) With the addition of 7,496 COVID-19 cases, the count of infections in Maharashtra's Nagpur district crossed the 4-lakh mark on Thursday, an official said.

While the COVID-19 tally reached 4,01,326, the toll rose to 7,300, after 89 patients succumbed to the infection during the day, the official said.

At least 6,984 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities, taking the number of recoveries to 3,16,399, leaving the district with 77,627 active cases, he said.

As many as 26,212 swab samples were tested during the day, raising the number of tests conducted in the district to 22,53,039, the official said.

