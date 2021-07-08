Nashik, Jul 8 (PTI) With the addition of 160 new cases of COVID-19, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Nashik district rose to 3,95,866 on Thursday, a health official said.

At least nine patients died of the infection, while 178 recovered from it during the day, taking the toll to 8,413 and the count of recoveries to 3,85,666, the official said.

Of the latest casualties, three were reported from the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) area, five from other parts of the district and one from Malegaon, he said.

Of the total number of cases reported so far, Nashik city alone recorded 2,27,169 infections, while 1,50,686 were from other parts of the district, 12,550 from Malegaon and 5,461 patients were from outside the district, the official said.

As many as 20,47,749 swabs have been tested in the district till date, of which 12,937 were tested on Thursday, he added

