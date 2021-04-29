Nashik, Apr 29 (PTI) At least 3,978 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 38 died of the infection in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Thursday, an official said.

With the addition of the latest cases and casualties, the tally of infections rose to 3,20,185 and the toll reached 3,457, the official said.

Of fresh fatalities, nine were reported from the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) area, 25 from other parts of the district and four from Malegoan, it was stated.

As many as 6,207 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 2,74,415, the official said.

With the addition of 17,350 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the district rose to 12,02,308, he added.

