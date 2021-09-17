Nagpur, Sep 17 (PTI) The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal on Friday protested in front of the Rajabaksha Hanuman Temple in Nagpur seeking that the Maharashtra government open places of worship.

VHP 'Prant Mantri' Govind Shende said political rallies were being held amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but people were not being allowed to pray in temples.

All places of worship are currently shut amid the pandemic as the state seeks to avoid a possible third wave of infections.

