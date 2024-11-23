Kothrud (Maharashtra) [India], November 23 (ANI): BJP leader and candidate from Kothrud, Chandrakant Patil celebrated with party workers on Saturday as the Election Commission trend revealed that he was leading in his Assembly constituency by a huge margin, Office of Chandrakant Patil said.

The Election Commission of India showed that he was leading by 33147 votes against his rival Chandrakant Balbhim Mokate of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

In the latest trends from the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Mahayuti alliance has crossed the crucial majority mark, as per ECI data around 12:00 AM. It is securing a lead in 217 seats and is likely heading towards a landslide victory. Celebrations have already begun at the BJP's Mumbai office.

After the BJP-led Mahayuti surpassed the halfway mark in Maharashtra, celebrations began with sweets being brought to the BJP office in Mumbai.

As per the initial results, the Mahayuti alliance is leading in 220 seats, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading in 125 seats, driving the charge in Maharashtra. The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena (SHS) follows closely with 54 seats. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, is leading in 38 seats, while the Rashtriya Yuva Swabhiman Party (RSHYVSWBHM) is leading in 1 seats.

As per ECI data, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is leading in 51 seats. The Indian National Congress (INC), part of the MVA, is leading in 19 seats. The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leading in 19 seats, and the Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) is leading in 13 seats. The Samajwadi Party (SP) too is in the lead at 2 seats.

In addition, the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Jan Surajya Shakti (JSS), and Peasants And Workers Party of India (PWPI) are all leading in 2 seats each.

Other minor parties, including Swatantra Bharat Paksha (STBP), Indian Secular Largest Assembly of Maharashtra (DISECL), CPI(M), Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi (BVA), and Rajarshi Shahu Vikas Aghadi (RSVA) are leading in 1 seat each. Additionally, 5 independent candidates (IND) are leading in their respective constituencies. (ANI)

