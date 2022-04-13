Mumbai, Apr 13 (PTI) Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 124 fresh coronavirus positive cases and one fatality, the health department said.

Also Read | Tomorrow, The Universe’s Star, Black – 5 Kdrama Grim Reapers We Love Heart And ‘Soul’.

With this, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 78,75,448 and toll to 1,47,821.

Also Read | Ramzan 2022 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 12th Roza of Ramadan on April 14 in Delhi, Mumbai, and Lucknow.

On Tuesday, the state had recorded 113 cases and four fatalities.

The department said in a statement that 113 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the overall recovery count to 77,26,903. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state stands at 98.11 per cent.

There are 724 active cases in the state, it said. Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Latur, Osmanabad, Yavatmal, Bhandara, Chandrapur districts do not have any active case, it added.

Mumbai reported 73 fresh cases. One death in the state was reported from Sindhudurg district. The state's case fatality rate stands at 1.87 per cent.

It said 29,049 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tests conducted in the state to 7,97,60,948.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Fresh cases: 124; total cases: 78,75,448; death toll: 1,47,821; active cases: 724; tests conducted so far: 7,97,60,948.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)