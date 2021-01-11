Mumbai, Jan 11 (PTI) Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 19,71,552 with the addition of 2,438 fresh cases on Monday, while nearly 4,300 patients recovered from the infection, the state health department said.

With 40 more deaths, the state's coronavirus fatality count rose to 50,101, it said in a statement here.

The department said of the 40 deaths, 22 took place in the past 48 hours, five last week and the remaining 13 occurred in the period before the last week, but were added to the fatality count now.

A total of 4,286 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered persons to 18,67,988, the department said.

There are now 52,288 active cases in the state, it added.

Mumbai city reported the highest single-day cases in the state with a spike of 434, while Nagpur city saw a daily rise of 233 infections.

In the limits of municipal corporations of Pune and Thane, 146 and 114 cases, respectively, were reported in the last 24 hours, the statement said.

Of the total deaths reported on Monday, seven were from Mumbai city. Neighbouring Thane city and Wardha district in Vidarbha region recorded three deaths each, it said.

Out of the total 2,438 new cases, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), accounted for 826.

The MMR -- which includes Mumbai and its satellite cities -- has till now reported 6,76,298 cases and 19,260 deaths.

The country’s financial capital alone has witnessed 2,99,326 cases and 11,193 deaths till now.

The recovery rate in the state is 94.75 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.54 per cent, the department said.

Currently, 2,30,699 people are in home quarantine and 2,468 in institutional quarantine.

A total of 1,34,43,229 people have been tested for COVID-19 across the state so far -- 42,059 of them in the last 24 hours, it said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 19,71,552; new cases 2,438; deaths: 50,101; discharged 18,67,988; active cases: 52,288; people tested so far: 1,34,43,229.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)