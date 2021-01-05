Mumbai, Jan 5 (PTI) Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally increased to 19,50,171 on Tuesday after it recorded 3,160 fresh cases of the viral infection, said a state health department official.

The state reported 64 more deaths due to the infection, taking the fatality count to 49,759, he said.

Also, 2,828 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the tally of recovered people to 18,50,189, the official said.

With this, the state now has 49,067 active cases of coronavirus.

Mumbai city reported 539 positive cases during the day, which pushed its overall count to 2,95,525, while its death toll rose to 11,147 after nine more patients succumbed to the infection, the official said.

With 57,100 new tests, the number of samples examined in the state for detection of COVID-19 has gone up to 1,30,61,976, he said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 19,50,171, new cases 3,160, deaths 49,759, discharged 18,50,189, active cases 49,067, people tested so far 1,30,61,976.

