Nagpur, Aug 31 (PTI) An employee of the South East Central Railway (SECR) was arrested along with a scrap dealer for allegedly stealing scarp material from the Railway's store in Maharashtra's Nagpur, an official said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Bengaluru Road Accident: ‘Karuna Sagar and Bindu had Marriage Plans for Future’, Says Hosur MLA Y Prakash.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) have arrested SECR staffer Santosh Hansalal Nagpure (27), a resident of Kalamna and scrap dealer Kallu Maiyadin Shahu (30), the official said.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: HRA Increased After DA Hike, Say Reports; Know Revised Rates Here.

The theft came to light when officials noticed that 99 kg of copper winding had gone missing from a store of the SECR in Kalamna, following which the RPF began a probe and zeroed in on Nagpure, he said.

On the basis of Nagpure's statement, the RPF nabbed Shahu from his shop and recovered the stolen copper wires, the official said, adding that an offence under provisions of the Railway Property (Unlawful Possession) Act was registered against the accused.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)