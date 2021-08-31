Bengaluru, Aug 31: Hosur MLA Y. Prakash's son Karuna Sagar and Bindu, who died along with five others in an accident, were emotionally involved with each other, and had plans to get married in future, according to Bindu's father. The unfortunate incident had taken place when Karuna Sagar and Bindu were out with their friends on a joy ride, according to police sources.

Chandrashekar, the deceased Bindu's father told the media that Karuna Sagar and his daughter loved each other. "Bindu told me about her liking for Karuna Sagar. They wanted to get married. I had suggested to her not to get married to him as he belonged to the elite class," he explained.

"Bindu told us that if at all she is going to be married, she will only marry Karuna Sagar," he added.

Chandrashekar also said that he came to know about his daughter Bindu's death through the news. "She informed me that she was in Chennai. I don't know when she came to Bengaluru," he said.

Meanwhile, the police investigating the case of the death of 7 persons including the son of Tamil Nadu Hosur DMK MLA, suspected a joy ride to be the reason for the accident.

Tamil Nadu Hosur MLA's son Karuna Sagar is believed to have been at the wheel and police have sent the blood samples for medical tests to ascertain whether he was driving the car in an inebriated condition.

The police sources also revealed that Karuna Sagar was warned by the Bengaluru police before the accident not to roam late as night curfew was in place. He had apologized to cops and went away, the sources added.

Police sources said that Karuna Sagar was passionate about driving bikes and cars. He had uploaded many photos, videos on social media platforms in this connection.

On Monday night, Karuna Sagar had also visited his sister's house in HSR Layout with his friends.

Ramalinga Reddy, former Congress minister, a family friend of DMK MLA Prakash explained that Karuna Sagar's mother died a few months ago for health reasons and this is going to be another shock for the family.

Basavaraj Bommai, the Chief Minister reacted that it is a shocking incident which has claimed 7 lives. "Our police will investigate the case," he said.

Team headed by Shivashankar Reddy visited the accident site and said police have registered a case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (accident).

Seven persons were killed including three women and son of DMK MLA from Hosur in Tamil Nadu after a speeding luxury Audi Q3 car rammed into a pole on the footpath and dashed against the wall of a nearby building in the wee hours of Tuesday in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The incident took place near Mangala Kalyana Mantapa in Koramangala locality. The CCTV footage has been taken and statements of the eye witnesses were recorded by the police. The accident footage has gone viral on the social media.

