New Delhi, August 31: With increased dearness allowance (DA), central government employees are getting house rent allowance or HRA as per revised rates under the 7th Pay Commission, reports said. The central government employees, under the 7th Pay Commission, are getting 28 percent of their basic pay as DA from July 1. Since the DA rate has crossed 25 percent, HRA has been revised. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: DA Hiked to 28%, Here's How Much a Central Government Employee's Salary Will Increase.

Prior to the latest increase, employees in 'X', 'Y' and 'Z' cities would get 24 percent, 16 percent and 8 percent of their basic pay as HRA respectively, under the 7th Pay Commission. Now, for central government employees in 'X' class cities, the HRA will be 27 percent of the basic pay. Similarly, it will be 18 percent of basic pay for employees in 'Y' class cities and 9 percent in 'Z' class cities, according to reports. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Another Hike in DA Rate of Central Govt Employees by Dussehra or Diwali 2021?

The revision on HRA rates is in line with an order the Department of Expenditure. The order, dated July 7, 2017, had said that when the dearness allowance crosses 25 percent, the HRA would be revised. With effect from July 1, central government employees get 28 percent of their basic pay as DA, under the 7th Pay Commission. Hence, the HRA rates have been revised automatically, according to multiple reports.

For those who don't know, cities whose population is more than 50 lakh come under the 'X' category. Similarly, cities with population more than 5 lakh fall under 'Y' category. Cities with a population of less than 5 lakh come under the 'Z' category.

